Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $39.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00018324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00324246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.06989921 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $32,006,194.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

