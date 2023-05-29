Uniswap (UNI) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $40.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00018458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00328646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.13122834 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $39,478,661.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

