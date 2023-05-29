UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00012839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $611,420.03 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00328832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,249,004 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,250,606.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.55426163 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $649,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.