Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

