UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.46. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UWM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in UWM by 1,597.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 169,599 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

