Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHNA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,733,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,438,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 713,612 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

