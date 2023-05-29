Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.00. 132,909 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.