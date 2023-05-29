Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 290.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.51. 4,426,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,238. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

