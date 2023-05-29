Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 711,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,591.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,557,000 after buying an additional 226,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.87. 3,042,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.68. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.