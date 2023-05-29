Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,406 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $123,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,957,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,598,000 after purchasing an additional 216,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.32. 3,783,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

