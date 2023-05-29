Venus BUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

