Venus USDC (vUSDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.16 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and $37.16 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02250436 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44,698,228.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

