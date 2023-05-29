Verge Tops One Day Volume of $881,292.82 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $33.36 million and $881,292.82 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,702.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00329483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00555858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00415872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,581,044 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

