Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

VZ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 18,216,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,549,275. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

