Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after acquiring an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

