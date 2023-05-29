Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $30.17.
Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after acquiring an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.