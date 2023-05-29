Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0842

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $122,128.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00555283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00420753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,855,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.