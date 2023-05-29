Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
Several research firms have commented on VRT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Vertiv Price Performance
NYSE:VRT opened at $19.74 on Monday. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertiv (VRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.