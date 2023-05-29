Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE:VRT opened at $19.74 on Monday. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 152,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

