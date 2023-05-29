Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG engages in the provision of insurance services in the life, health, and property and casualty areas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Extended Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries, Special Markets, and Group Functions.

