Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
