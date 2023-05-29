Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average of $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

