Vision Capital Corp Buys 299,912 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,912 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 4.1% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. 1,604,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

