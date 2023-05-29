Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
VGZ stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.37.
Vista Gold Company Profile
