vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.