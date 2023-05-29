Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.94 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00013282 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $100.94 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,651.53 or 0.99990207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.70377243 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,740,925.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.