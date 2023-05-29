W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $44,007,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $664.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $669.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

