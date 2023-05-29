Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Cut by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.01. 7,269,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,229. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

