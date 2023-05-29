Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.4% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

WM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.28. 1,041,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

