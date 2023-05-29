Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.