Wells Fargo & Company Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 4.1 %

SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.