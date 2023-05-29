Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price to $71.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $22,674,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.