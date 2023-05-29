WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WYY opened at $1.76 on Thursday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

