WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY opened at $1.76 on Thursday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
