Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $127,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

