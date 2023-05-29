Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.52. 2,257,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

