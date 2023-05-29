Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.76. 1,390,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,412. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

