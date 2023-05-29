Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,767,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

