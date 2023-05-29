Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.