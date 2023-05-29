World Mobile Token Price Down 0.4% This Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $55.61 million and $492,434.39 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,196,655 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.