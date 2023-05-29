WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.51 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.40 million and $9.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833245 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

