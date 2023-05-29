WOW-token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.51 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.40 million and $9.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003938 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024873 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008840 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
