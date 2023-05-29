Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $135,207.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,668,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,083,622,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04369331 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,478.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

