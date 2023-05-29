YES WORLD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.86 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $176,276.41 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

