Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.