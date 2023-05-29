Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5691 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
