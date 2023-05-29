Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Update

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 84,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zomedica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zomedica by 1,047.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zomedica by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Zomedica stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,252. The company has a market cap of $190.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.95. Zomedica has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zomedica will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

