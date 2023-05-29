Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

