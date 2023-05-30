1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

