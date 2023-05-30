10,000 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,740,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,676,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.