1,025 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after buying an additional 600,149 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

