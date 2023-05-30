1,612 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after buying an additional 2,584,509 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,601,000 after purchasing an additional 464,072 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,060,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 994,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

