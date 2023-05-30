1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 10,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

