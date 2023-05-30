1inch Network (1INCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $321.35 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $321.35 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,243,019 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

