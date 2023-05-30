2,348 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 355,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
