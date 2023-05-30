2,348 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 355,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.